Letter: Schools’ funding requests boggle the mind

[Regarding “Local Schools Seek Major Support From Buncombe Leaders,” May 18, Xpress:] The school funding increase request amount is ludicrous, and the comment about waiting for incoming board members to take action on cost allocations is even more ludicrous. This certainly gives the state and voters more motivation to consolidate the Asheville City Schools system with the county. I’d certainly vote for that.
A reasonable increase to fund salaries and other needed school facility improvements makes total sense. But these mind-boggling proposed numbers will and should be ridiculed.
— Pat Fox Asheville
