Letter: Schools’ funding requests boggle the mind

[Regarding “Local Schools Seek Major Support From Buncombe Leaders,” May 18, Xpress:] The school funding increase request amount is ludicrous, and the comment about waiting for incoming board members to take action on cost allocations is even more ludicrous. This certainly gives the state and voters more motivation to consolidate the Asheville City Schools system with the county. I’d certainly vote for that.

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.