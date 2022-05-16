Letter: Sharps disposal should be easier

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I am writing in response to “Sharp Objects: Syringe Disposal Units Are a ‘Balancing Act’” in the April 13 edition [Xpress]. Here’s how I see things. The Needle Exchange Program of Asheville was created in 1994 in response to the needles found all over the streets and sidewalks of Asheville at that time, so it is not a new phenomenon in 2022. It was nearly 25 years later that the state legalized harm-reduction programs.

People use needles for injecting drugs, steroids, vitamins, insulin, hormones and even vaccinations. However, I have never seen a nurse in a medical facility lack the appropriate sharps container in which to dispose of a used needle or syringe. Why aren’t there more locations in which to dispose of them outside of medical facilities? I advocate that all 85 county health department locations in North Carolina not only be a location for free needle and syringe disposal, but also that each be a location for syringe service programs (i.e., needle exchanges).

I also advocate that all pharmacies — please hear me, N.C. Board of Pharmacy and N.C. Association of Pharmacists — be involved in the easy disposal of sharps, at least for needles and syringes, and be more friendly about accessibility to needles for no matter what purpose they may be utilized.

Last, I would like that grocery stores, particularly ones with pharmacies, be locations for easy disposal of needles and syringes. After all, we are now accustomed to bringing our plastic bags in for recycling. Let’s make it customary to drop our needles in the appropriate containers on the way in to shop and really make a change, with no fear of legal ramifications for the possession of needles.

Changing public health behaviors is a slow process, from my point of view. But we must persist and make the effort, and share Asheville love.

Peace and health,

— Michael Harney
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.