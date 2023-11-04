Letter: Sierra Club endorses candidates in Woodfin, Weaverville

Two years ago, Woodfin elected three new Council members and appointed two others. Since then, the town has adopted a comprehensive development plan and new zoning regulations to prevent developments like The Bluffs; passed a steep-slope development ordinance to protect our hills and ridgelines from development; and passed a resolution calling for the regulation of plastic bags and Styrofoam containers.

They have supported the creation of two new access points and a wave feature in the French Broad River next year and building 5 miles of new greenways in 2025. The new Council members also have delivered on their promise of increased transparency and transitioning to a professionally managed city government.

Two of these new Council members will be on the ballot in November: Jim McAllister, running for mayor, and Betsy Ervin, running for a full term on Council. These two, along with Ken Kahn and Johanna Young, have been endorsed by the Sierra Club and deserve your vote to continue the progress in Woodfin. The Sierra Club has also endorsed Lauren Edgerton, Larry Hopkins and Gordon Maybury for the Woodfin Sanitary Water and Sewer District.

The town of Weaverville has set an example for the rest of the county on how to do things right, from planning for growth and new greenways to having the first all-electric police car in Western North Carolina. The Sierra Club has endorsed John Chase, Dee Lawrence and Peter McGuire for Weaverville Town Council.

— Ken Brame

WNC Sierra Club Political Co-Chair

Leicester