Letter: Site would be ideal for homeless shelter

While sitting in traffic jams on Patton Avenue, I often wonder why the city doesn’t try to purchase the old Kmart shopping center at Louisiana Avenue. It has sat there for years, empty.

It would seem to be an ideal location to house homeless people. It’s accessible to many bus routes; it’s near lots of businesses for job opportunities; and there are not many neighbors nearby to complain.

I heard it’s owned by Ingles. Maybe they could be convinced to donate it, or they could lease it to the city at a low rate.

The lot would seem to be large enough to accommodate both indoor shelters and more open, “low-barrier” spaces. Hopefully, it also would have a community kitchen.

— Joan Jordan

Alexander

Editor’s note: According to an October WLOS story, Ingles has until May to apply for building permits for the site, or the company would have to launch its conditional zoning approval process again.