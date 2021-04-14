Letter: Small businesses need our support

COVID-19 has negatively affected a lot of people over the course of this past year. Not only has it made everything difficult, but it changed some people’s lives forever.

We’ve lost loved ones, friends, social activities, and local businesses have lost so much money and business here in Asheville. At the start of the pandemic, local businesses had to shut down due to state regulations and did not know when they would be able to open back up. The owners lost so much money, and many employees of those businesses had to be let go.

It has been a very difficult time for everyone, but with the release of vaccines, we are starting to see some hope. Even though vaccines are being pushed out, and things are slowly starting to go back to normal, local businesses need our help and support now more than ever as some open back up with limited space.

— Isaac Elliott

Swannanoa