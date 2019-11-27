Letter: Smith offers push for occupancy tax changes

I’m Travis Smith, and I’m running to be our next state senator here in District 49! I just kicked off my campaign and wanted to thank Mountain Xpress for covering the news on its website.

I was delighted to see two Opinion [items] covering climate change in [the Oct. 17] Mountain X. I’ve been volunteering for three years with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and each month we are inching closer to having a national price on carbon pollution. The bill in both the House and Senate is called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If you haven’t already, please message your members of Congress to urge their support.

I grew up in Canada and immigrated to the U.S. 11 years ago. I still have family and friends in Canada. [Last month], a very close election just concluded up there, and Justin Trudeau was reelected as prime minister. In part, this was a referendum of approval on the “carbon fee and dividend” approach to pricing carbon pollution that was just implemented in Canada. For those committed to fighting the climate crisis, this is a good week to celebrate.

As a progressive, I’m passionate about making the world a better place. I know North Carolina can have good government that works for everyone! Our teachers should be properly paid, Medicaid expanded, and we need a living wage for Asheville.

Our infrastructure and services need more funding, and I want to see our occupancy tax revenue better used. I applaud this newspaper for its regular coverage on our City Council hotel troubles and how our occupancy tax is broken. Tourists pay us $24 million in annual revenue, but state law mandates that 75% of this revenue has to be spent on more marketing for more tourism. Once in the Senate, I will push to change this so that the city and county can control this tax. We need more funding for infrastructure and services!

I am the only candidate addressing this issue, and I need your support to win the Democratic primary on March 3, 2020! Learn more at TravisSmithNC.com.

— Travis Smith

Asheville