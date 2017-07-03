Letter: Stand up for freedom at home and abroad

My grandfather emigrated from Lithuania (Russian-controlled) to the United States in 1916. He came here because he did not want to be drafted into the czar’s army and sent as a Jew to the front lines as cannon fodder. He loved this country, America, and he enlisted in the United States Army and was sent to the munitions factories to build poison gas bombs to be dropped on the Germans. There, he got a whiff of mustard gas in service to democracy.

As did my other grandfather, who, at the same time, was in France fighting for our country and got a whiff of mustard gas from a bomb dropped upon the battlefield at Fismes. He had other close calls while, in President Wilson’s words, he and the men fighting to “make the world safe for democracy” marched through the Hindenburg Line and on to victory.

… I wonder what these veterans of World War I would feel about the geopolitical landscape, 100 years hence. They would probably be very confused.

The Russians tried to influence our presidential campaign and many think they succeeded. The president seems to be covering up the investigation. The Russians are trying to help make it look like nothing happened. The people of the United States are held in abeyance to the proceedings in Congress and the special investigator.

Republicans are holding party lines when, quite frankly, they need to be holding international lines and lines of moral decency. For it is immoral to gain power through any possible means. This is what a Faustian bargain looks like.

Ronald Reagan famously said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Our generation now finds itself at a vaguely familiar crossroads: in one direction, tyranny, the other, freedom. It is our time to honor those men and women who have fought and died for our country and stand up for freedom, at home and abroad.

— Robert Michel

Asheville