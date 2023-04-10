Letter: Stand up to antisemitic violence

When I went to Asheville High in the late ’60s, we always had our high school dances at the Jewish Community Center, and Asheville never seemed to have problems with violence against Jewish people. In fact, some of the members of my Asheville High football team were Jewish, but back then, we never had a problem based on religion.

Now, that has changed in North Carolina and all over the rest of the country, which has had a large increase in violence against Jewish people. I hope Asheville will not be dragged into the same trouble, as many places in North Carolina have been now, but people should be aware of this and stand up against antisemitic violence all over the state and the whole country.

A civil war has been raging in the heartland and South in America, especially in North Carolina, where the far right is suspected of taking out power stations, and it is getting worse by the month, but New Yorkers have no clue. How about this? A gang of serious Nazis showed up on Broadway in February, made national and international news, left and continued recruiting and prepping for the ongoing civil war. Many high-profile Republicans have just called for a Christian nationalist state to be established in Idaho, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for civil war.

— John Penley

Las Vegas