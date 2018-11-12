Our city is doing a great disservice to its residents by not standing by organizations like Steady Collective.
Steady Collective is a harm-reduction organization that distributes clean needles, fentanyl test kits, naloxone and referrals for treatment on request. They also collect used needles and dispose of them safely. The approach used by organizations like Steady is evidence-based and endorsed by the World Health Organization and the American Medical Association.
This approach is also lifesaving. This year alone, 62 reversals have been reported to Firestorm [Books & Coffee] (the location Steady operates out of). Those are 62 people who had access to naloxone because of Steady, 62 deaths that were prevented, 62 people whose lives were saved because of Steady’s work.
So why is the city working to shut it down?
In early August, the city government issued a notice of zoning violation to Steady, along with Kairos West and 12 Baskets, on the basis that they are operating like a shelter. The notice has since been rescinded for Kairos and 12 Baskets, but Steady is forced to continue to put time and resources into resisting attempts by the city, specifically Asheville’s Principal Planner Shannon Tuch and interim City Manager Cathy Ball, to shut them down.
The services provided by Steady Collective are, in fact, not the services that a shelter would provide. They are instructional and clinical in nature — and lifesaving. For a town that touts its “progressiveness,” the city of Asheville has shown once again that it is only willing to take the measures that will make our town pretty for its tourists — not livable for its residents.
— McKel Cox
Asheville
Editor’s note: The city provided a response and update in the Oct. 24 Xpress, which can be found in an editor’s note at avl.mx/5ex.
2 thoughts on “Letter: Steady Collective provides lifesaving services”
So why can’t the INDIVIDUALs who keep shooting up illegal drugs gain some self control to just STOP ? We should not need such a service in any neighborhood! These people need some tough love not coddling. Sorry if that offends you…
Oh, Mr Enlightened one. Have you ever been addicted to anything? Especially opiates? It’s not as easy to kick the habit as you might think. It’s not like putting the remote down, or closing the refrigerator door. Stopping usually requires lots of counselling and treatment. Something that I believe the Steady Collective also offers, or at least can put you on a path towards. Yes some people can go cold turkey, but it’s rare. In the meantime The Steady Collective provides clean needles to those that use in order to prevent the spread of AIDS and other diseases. I bet that you can even argue that 10 cents spent on a clean needle is better than thousands of dollars (of taxpayer money) spent on the treatment of a person with AIDS.