Letter: Stop building and figure out what water system can handle

Got to say something about the city water problem. We moved here in ’05, so you can consider us as new folks.

Have no idea when the infrastructure was built but think maybe a few years ago.

Now they are adding hotels and apartment complexes to a system that can’t handle all of the new demand for more water.

You have a county Board of Commissioners that only cares about making more taxes for the county and the almighty tourist dollar.

They are clueless as to what problems they are causing. As long as they keep allowing all this building to continue, this will keep happening.

Look at Highway 70 between Swannanoa and Oteen and all the leaks they have had.

Guess you can say you get what you voted for.

Time to put a hiatus on new buildings and structures and talk to experts on what the infrastructure can handle. I have a wife in CarePartners on Sweeten Creek Road with no water. Really don’t think this problem will help her and all the other patients.

What is going to happen when the 852 apartments open on Sweeten Creek Road? Gee, maybe another burst pipe.

— Leonard Nickerson

Swannanoa

Editor’s note: In a Dec. 27 report, Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell told BPR that the main campus of CarePartners and CarePartners PACE were without water, but contingency arrangements were in place and patient care wasn’t affected. On Dec. 29, the city of Asheville stated that all three of its water treatment facilities were back online and “all identified major leaks have been isolated or addressed”; service restoration was still underway Jan. 2 for the Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas. Issues began Dec. 24 with the onset of extremely cold weather, according to WLOS.