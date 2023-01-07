Letter: Stop building and figure out what water system can handle

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Got to say something about the city water problem. We moved here in ’05, so you can consider us as new folks.

Have no idea when the infrastructure was built but think maybe a few years ago.

Now they are adding hotels and apartment complexes to a system that can’t handle all of the new demand for more water.

You have a county Board of Commissioners that only cares about making more taxes for the county and the almighty tourist dollar.

They are clueless as to what problems they are causing. As long as they keep allowing all this building to continue, this will keep happening.

Look at Highway 70 between Swannanoa and Oteen and all the leaks they have had.

Guess you can say you get what you voted for.

Time to put a hiatus on new buildings and structures and talk to experts on what the infrastructure can handle. I have a wife in CarePartners on Sweeten Creek Road with no water. Really don’t think this problem will help her and all the other patients.

What is going to happen when the 852 apartments open on Sweeten Creek Road? Gee, maybe another burst pipe.

— Leonard Nickerson
Swannanoa

Editor’s note: In a Dec. 27 report, Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell told BPR that the main campus of CarePartners and CarePartners PACE were without water, but contingency arrangements were in place and patient care wasn’t affected. On Dec. 29, the city of Asheville stated that all three of its water treatment facilities were back online and “all identified major leaks have been isolated or addressed”; service restoration was still underway Jan. 2 for the Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas. Issues began Dec. 24 with the onset of extremely cold weather, according to WLOS.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.