Letter: Stop the destruction of the Nolichucky Gorge

The Nolichucky Gorge, a crown jewel of North Carolina and Tennessee’s natural heritage, is under threat from devastating, unregulated mining operations. According to a federal lawsuit, following Hurricane Helene, CSX and/or its contractors have begun removing massive amounts of rock and soil from the riverbed and banks under federal authorization. And according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, this authorization was granted unlawfully, without proper environmental review.

Federal agencies failed to assess the devastating ecological and economic consequences of this activity, which violates critical environmental laws, including the Clean Water Act, the lawsuit states. Now, conservation groups are suing to halt the destruction and hold CSX and federal agencies accountable for this reckless degradation of the river.

The Nolichucky Gorge, which straddles the Tennessee-North Carolina state line near Erwin, Tenn., and Poplar, N.C., is vital to the region’s tourism, economy and ecology. The removal of bedrock and riverbank material compromises flood mitigation and increases erosion. Future floodwaters will carve new, unstable channels through the gorge, leaving the river shallower, less navigable and potentially unusable for rafting and other recreation — jeopardizing livelihoods and ecosystems.

This illegal mining threatens to permanently alter one of the Southeast’s premier whitewater rivers, with catastrophic consequences for local communities, wildlife and future generations.

We cannot afford to wait. Contact your local representatives and demand immediate action to stop this destruction. Urge them to enforce environmental laws, investigate federal negligence and protect the Nolichucky Gorge before it’s too late.

Join the fight to preserve this irreplaceable treasure.

Learn more and take action here: [avl.mx/ebq]. Also take action here: [avl.mx/ebr].

— Brad Preslar

Asheville