Letter: Stop underestimating the people

[Regarding “Buncombe to Preserve Branch Libraries,” Nov. 10, Xpress:] On matters of local government, I suggest that, for the love of God, local Powers-That-Be, stop underestimating us. Stop insulting our resourcefulness, our intellect, vision, talent and the ability to get things done.

Stop dishing money out to consultants living anywhere other than in North Carolina and preferably Western North Carolina. Make it easier for residents who aren’t able to attend your meetings to have input.

Why is the concept of utilizing our own expertise so incomprehensible to local government? They seem unable to restrain themselves when it comes to shipping our money out the door when we have plenty of resources right here.

— Holly Simms

Asheville