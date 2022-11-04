Letter: Take a look at Asheville school board candidates

The North Carolina state legislature has moved the assignment of Asheville City Board of Education members from appointed by City Council to elected by voters. The election in November includes votes for four of eight candidates.

The best image of these persons may be from this video [avl.mx/c4o]. It was produced by the local Democratic Party of Buncombe County. The video is a bit long, but by jumping around within the video, it does not take long to find an image of these candidates. This aspect of the election is very important.

— John Brigham

Asheville