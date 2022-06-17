Letter: Take steps to legalize medical marijuana

We experienced the same struggle when Florida was debating these issues, and it worked out over time. Meanwhile, my husband was able to get needed medication.

[Regarding “Closer to Compassion? N.C. May Inch Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana” June 1, Xpress:] This Senate Bill 711 bill should definitely go forward. Small steps forward are better than no steps forward!

