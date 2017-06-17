Letter: Talk offers info on health care for all

[Recently], I listened on NPR to the findings by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and heard that maternal mortality is increasing in the U.S. Our rate is triple the rate in Canada. We have a higher maternal mortality rate than Iran, Vietnam and Romania! [Source: http://avl.mx/3sw]

We need to wake up to the fact that the goal of health insurance companies is not to deliver health care but to make profits. Last week, Dr. Margaret Flowers of Physicians for a National Health Program spoke in Asheville, explaining HR 676.

HR 676 is the “Improved Medicare for All” bill introduced by Rep. John Conyers. This House bill would transfer our health insurance from a patchwork of private companies to a government-run plan similar to Medicare. Our local congressmen, Mark Meadows and Patrick McHenry, should study and support this bill.

If you want to learn about how we can cut administrative costs, lower drug prices [and] go to any doctor in the country, then come to the in-depth talk at A-B Tech [Ferguson Auditorium] on June 27 sponsored by Indivisible AVL. [Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7-8:30 p.m. presentation.]

— Frank Southecorvo

Member, Indivisible AVL

Asheville