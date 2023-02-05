Letter: TDA should pay for McCormick Field upgrades

Regarding the current and future existence of minor league baseball and Asheville [“Safe at Home? A Look Back at Asheville’s Precarious Pro Baseball History,” Jan. 18, Xpress]: The Tourism Development Authority is the party that needs to pony up the money!

No exceptions, no need to discuss, unless the state legislature does not want to give up the money. And there also needs to be a new contract to use the stadium — $1 is just stupid!

— Reuben DeJernette

Youngsville, La. (formerly of Asheville)