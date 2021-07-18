What a labor of love to beautify the Riverside Drive/Lyman Street pathway, with bicycle, walking paths and flowers along the French Broad River! I am so grateful to all the DOT and city of Asheville employees who worked day after day through a pandemic on this project to beautify our town.
In fact, many thanks are owed to all the people who worked night and day to keep life going throughout the last year and a half. Last year, the tunnel had no light; now the light is getting brighter. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors, the grocery store workers, delivery drivers from UPS, FedEx and Amazon drivers, postal workers, Instacart workers and the like, teachers …
Without you all, we would not have made it. You are truly a blessing.
— Rudy Beharrysingh
Asheville
One thought on “Letter: Thanks for River Arts District greenway and more”
We must be grateful for all of our outdoor spaces and scenic beauty. We must protect them and make sure that we leave some for future generations. No large developments near the French Broad River and existing parks. Please urge elected officials to step up and LEAD.