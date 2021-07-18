Letter: Thanks for River Arts District greenway and more

What a labor of love to beautify the Riverside Drive/Lyman Street pathway, with bicycle, walking paths and flowers along the French Broad River! I am so grateful to all the DOT and city of Asheville employees who worked day after day through a pandemic on this project to beautify our town.

In fact, many thanks are owed to all the people who worked night and day to keep life going throughout the last year and a half. Last year, the tunnel had no light; now the light is getting brighter. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors, the grocery store workers, delivery drivers from UPS, FedEx and Amazon drivers, postal workers, Instacart workers and the like, teachers …

Without you all, we would not have made it. You are truly a blessing.

— Rudy Beharrysingh

Asheville