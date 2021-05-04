Letter: The elephant in the room about affordable housing

There is an elephant in the room. There is not affordable housing in our society, including the Asheville area, because there is not profit in affordable housing. This is a plain fact of life. It is a belief system that our society has evolved over time. This system has many names, and everyone is participating within it. The belief is that wealth is precedent above all. This is the essential need to accumulate wealth. This is the elephant.

My intention is not to cast judgment on any individuals because everyone in our society has developed this need. This is a subject that is impossible to discuss with my friends and family, so I stopped bringing it up about four years ago. No one is at fault; this is simply the way that our society has evolved over thousands of years.

There is not affordable health care in the U.S. for the same reason. If curing disease was more profitable than treating disease, then there would more than likely be a cure for all disease. Concurrently, a specific portion of our society would not be able to afford the cure.

There will not be affordable housing in our society until the basic need to accumulate wealth becomes diminished. In our system of free economy, we have the choice of what we buy and determine the price of what we sell. It is an individual’s choice. All real estate that is sold is at the price chosen by the owner. As a property owner, you also have a choice of whom you sell to. As a buyer, we all have the choice of whom we buy from.

In conclusion, while economic freedom for all is improbable, absolutely nothing is impossible. The conclusion part is science, not my opinion. All the other stuff was my opinion. I heart WNC!

— Robbie Pitts

Green Mountain