The faux snowflake of Pack Square

Graphic by Lori Deaton

Have other Mountain Xpress readers noted that the lighted snowflake in Pack Square in downtown Asheville only has five points?

It’s a scientific certainty of nature that all snowflakes have six points, due to the natural crystallization patterns of water molecules.

How did Asheville get duped by a “snowflake imposter”?!

— David Byers
Asheville

2 thoughts on “Letter: The faux snowflake of Pack Square

  2. Alan Ditmore

    I guess the snowflakes of Asheville can’t even get that right, though it also takes a snowflake to care.

