Have other Mountain Xpress readers noted that the lighted snowflake in Pack Square in downtown Asheville only has five points?
It’s a scientific certainty of nature that all snowflakes have six points, due to the natural crystallization patterns of water molecules.
How did Asheville get duped by a “snowflake imposter”?!
— David Byers
Asheville
2 thoughts on “Letter: The faux snowflake of Pack Square”
