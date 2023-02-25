Letter: The same old solutions won’t solve Asheville’s problems

Asheville digs recycling. That’s cool with trash, anything but with social problems.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in our community’s relentless exercises in hand-wringing over homelessness, Black student performance gaps, affordable housing and minority hirings on our police force.

Go back 25 years, and you will find precisely the same problems, the same talking points, the same homogenous mindsets, the same dominating political party, the same hollow platitudes, the same interventions, the same lofty declarations, the same prophecies of success potential and the same commands that “we come together to fix this problem once and for all.”

In this predictable script, politicians get attention, nonprofits get funding, taxpayers get fleeced, our safety net gets tired, the media get headlines and the problems — none of the above being an exception — get worse.

That’s what happens whenever adults substitute fairy dust for realism, mature thinking, accountability, creative problem-solving and — dare I say it — science.

The Asheville Watchdog article on Asheville’s most recent consultant report on a “‘road map’ to end homelessness” illustrates the pattern, except that this time it was a bit different [“From Asheville Watchdog: National Consultant Offers ‘Road Map’ to End Homelessness in Asheville … Again,” Feb. 8, Xpress website]. Dissenting voices were included, and the weariness of 25 years of recycled fantasy thinking and programs was brought into view. Thank you.

I personally liked the comment “We’ve got to keep trying.”

But that doesn’t mean we should keep trying the same things. There is a relevant compass reading in George Patton’s comment, “If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.”

With such in mind, may one add an observation or two?

1) When the personal accountability of the recipient is removed from any helping equation, that effort is doomed to fail — if not now, then soon.

2) Dig around the root of the greater majority of Asheville’s social/economic issues, and you will find drugs fertilizing the misery.

3) One cannot be an angry victim and an equal at the same time.

4) Money thrown at problems does not produce solutions for the same reasons that lottery winners do not become happy people.

5) Public programs will never replace the importance of individual attention coming from a hand guided by love — and government will never be able to provide that.

6) Without a functional, wise and time-tested moral compass, there is no amount of gas that will secure a society’s safe landing.

7) Effective change agents and those who complain, blame, avoid, manipulate or demand rarely sit in the same room.

8) If goals are not set, accountability established and outcomes measured, no endeavor reaches a point of fruition.

9) If there is a problem to be solved, “questions down and answers up” is a priority management style necessary to securing workable solutions.

10) It is not possible to create a city that is weird, safe, affordable and elitist all at the same time.

There are many ways for us to solve homelessness, Black student performance gaps, affordable housing and minority hirings on our police force.

What we can’t do is continue pretending that headlines, hand-wringing, a lack of diverse thinking, anger, studies, politicians, enabling and spending other people’s money will create the solutions.

— Carl Mumpower

Asheville