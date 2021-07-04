Letter: The sorry sight of new Asheville construction

So sad. The endless hotel and condo building. And, if you are in doubt as to how mindless and thoughtless it all seems to be, look at the architecture.

The Council OKs box after box as architecture in a city that, as I was told, said no to “forgiveness” of government loans after the war. The government wanted to rebuild Asheville, tearing down its architecture and replacing it with 1950s-style box architecture.

So now it’s being done to accommodate investors’ greed. Who are these investors? I doubt they are local.

It’s a sorry sight.

— Anita Pandolfi

Asheville