Letter: The sterile decline of Reynolds Village

I have watched with much interest the development of [Reynolds Village]. There are many pluses to the development there. I am impressed with the technology buildings, etc. However, there are problems.

I was hoping the village would become a vibrant community of businesses, restaurants and shopping. That has not happened. At the beginning, there were retail businesses and several restaurants there. Now much of the business spaces are taken by companies who do not promote any foot traffic for those of us who try to frequent the village. The erstwhile brewery is closed, the Knitting Diva, a favorite and unique retail yarn store, has, to my knowledge, left. … The village has become mostly a wasteland of anonymous businesses, financial planners and nonprofit agencies. It is a sterile place.

Beyond the above, parking has gotten horrible! I suppose the “client parking only” signs are posted by businesses which seem to have no clients and perhaps not the town of Woodfin. I have been told by many that resident parking, which is provided in specific lots and not on-street, is not enforced.

I must say that I am not a Woodfin resident, nor do I pay Woodfin taxes, but I live closer to Woodfin than Asheville. Some of my neighbors are actually Woodfin residents.

The sad thing is that Woodfin seems to value money a lot. How is that money used? The corridor of Highway 25 is unsightly, zoning in Woodfin is at the whim of the Town Council. There are no slope ordinances. There seems to be no plan for the town as far as development. Is the “mess” of Reynolds Village and future development to be a monument to Mayor Jerry VeHaun? Who knows.

— Beth Hill

Asheville