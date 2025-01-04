Letter: Think twice before rushing to rebuild

I’m hoping that all building in and around rivers will not take place. There is no better time to rethink locations in terms of flooding, which appears to be an ongoing problem in some areas in varying degrees. To rebuild in the same place where destruction took place will be far from wise.

If severe flooding happened twice, how many times will it take for serious thought to take place, since it will certainly happen again? Why play Russian roulette? Why waste money, time and effort? River walkways? People could walk elsewhere. Recreation fields? There are other parks less prone to flooding where they could be placed.

River Arts rebuilt? I hope not where it is, unless all involved there don’t mind being sitting ducks. Perhaps it’s time to demolish those very old buildings anyway. A fresh start in terms of new, modern buildings would be refreshing.

Let’s sit down and think through the problem instead of throwing money at old buildings to quickly piece them back together.

— Janice Doyle

Asheville