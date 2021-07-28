Letter: Thrilled that Mission Hospital nurses won raises

I was thrilled to see that nurses at Mission Hospital were finally given a raise and disheartened at the same time to see they had to bargain for “guaranteed” breaks.

As everyone is aware who has been a patient there, these people work their butts off not only with a smile but a cheerful, pleasant attitude as well. The outpatient surgery section runs like a well-oiled machine regardless of the hour of the day. Every single person there knows their duties and completes them efficiently while underpaid and understaffed.

I’m sure the rest of the hospital runs as good. It’s too bad they had to fight for what they deserve.

— Janice Doyle

Asheville