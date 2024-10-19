Letter: Together, we’ll overcome Helene’s destruction

My wife, Katie, and I have lived in the Asheville area for almost 11 years now. It’s been a vibrant community in so many ways, which makes it that much harder to see the total devastation and grapple with the lasting impact for everyone here.

We were supposed to fly out the day the storm hit, but we’re glad that didn’t happen as we were able to get our generator going and help friends and neighbors; we also volunteered at several local churches helping distribute basic necessities.

A week later, we finally got up the courage to drive downtown for groceries, and the sight of the River Arts District from the bridge was just horrifying. I had not felt that overwhelmed since arriving in Haiti on a mission trip shortly after the earthquake.

The needs remain massive, but by the grace of God, the response has been immense as well. So grateful for all the first responders and volunteers who inspire and encourage us every day. Together, we shall overcome! #AVLSTRONG

— Rob and Katie Allyn

Candler