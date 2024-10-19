Letter: WNC’s hardworking ethos helped after Helene

After the storm passed, I got in my truck to head out of my neighborhood. But the entire neighborhood and the immediate road leading elsewhere were completely covered in fallen trees.
One finger road into my neighborhood was completely blocked off, but I could hear men with chain saws on the other side of the fallen trees cutting their way out.
By the end of the next day, all of these neighbors had managed not only to free themselves but also to clear a one-lane pathway through the adjoining neighborhoods and out to the interstate.
Western North Carolina has lost none of its independent and hardworking ethos. Rather than moan and wait on the government, people used their own equipment, their own gasoline and their own sweat to address a serious situation.
— Guy Smith
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.