Letter: Tourism board should use budget to educate tourists

We are told again and again what the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority can or cannot do with its immense war chest. It seems that whenever locals (including housing advocates and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists) dare suggest that tourism, for all its economic benefits, has societal or environmental costs and disproportionately burdens our infrastructure, we’re met with a massive list of projects the TDA has helped fund to bring in more tourists. Or we’re admonished for being yokels who fell off turnip trucks and “ain’t got no clue how things is done in this here real world.” Yes, we get it. There’s big money in tourism, many who live here reap rewards, and we should expect an increase of visitors every year into perpetuity.

But the recent feeding (and attempted hugging?) of bears by visitors (which led to park closures impacting residents and guests alike) leads me to believe that the TDA (a group that takes credit for bringing 12 million guests to our region each year) should assume some responsibility for safeguarding guests, as well as impacted residents.

I believe the TDA, perhaps with the guidance of BearWise, should use some of its vast advertising budget and vaunted marketing expertise to craft and produce educational public service announcements and ancillary materials to share with hotels and short-term rental owners about the dangers and diminished experiences brought about by misunderstanding and mistreating wildlife in our region. Similar PSAs encouraging guests to limit use of single-use plastic would be welcome, too.

— Robert McGee

Asheville