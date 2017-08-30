Letter: 2 cents’ for Xpress’ movie reviewers

Reading someone’s comment re: the reviewers that have shouldered the Hanke legacy, I had to let you know that I am 66, I love romance and comedy, and my taste in movies is probably very different than that of your reviewers (or Hanke’s, for that matter). But I like folks who can write well, and when they turn their talent toward a movie I might want to see, I delight in it.
These guys clearly know their stuff. I appreciate their reviews, but then I have learned to appreciate my way through life, because it is ever so much more enjoyable when I do, LOL. (I know they would love that LOL, LOL). So I wanted them to know that I like their writing, Scott’s reply to that comment, their heartfelt opinions and their humor. It is still my main reason to pick up Mountain Xpress. So that is another reader’s 2 cents’ worth.
— Carol-Lani Rose
Weaverville
