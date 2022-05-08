Letter: Ullman can help make Asheville truly livable

When I met Maggie Ullman, I was instantly inspired by her knowledge of the city and her passion to address the needs of “all” Asheville citizens, regardless of whether their families had lived here for generations or whether they were newcomers seeking a better quality of life. Maggie’s empathy toward those facing daily living challenges, particularly those urgently needing affordable, comfortable and safe housing options, and her determination to take immediate action on those issues, made a huge impact on me.

I believe Maggie will listen to and elevate the voices within our community and create an inclusive, collaborative environment so we together can tackle our community’s critical challenges, which span housing to city services to climate change impact. Maggie will be our champion who can help make Asheville a truly livable, affordable place to call home.

I’m going to check the box for Maggie Ullman for City Council. I hope you will, too!

— Pamela Evans

Asheville

Editor’s note: Evans reports volunteering for Ullman’s campaign.