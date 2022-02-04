Letter: Unanswered questions about Parkway pipeline

I have concerns about the new methane gas pipeline proposed to be buried under the Blue Ridge Parkway right of way.

Finally, one local newspaper has stated that the pipeline “would cross underneath the parkway adjacent to a Duke Energy powerline cut across the French Broad River from Bent Creek, near the under-construction Pratt & Whitney facility.” (Asheville Citizen Times, Jan. 12).

Why was there never a hearing about this entire pipeline before now? Now that the last segment of 760 feet (more than 2 1/2 football fields) is set to complete the project, we read that comments will be taken through Feb. 5. A number of us who are concerned about the environmental dangers to our aquifer and the French Broad River think the deadline to comment needs to be extended. In my comment, I asked for a hearing. I’ve been told that no decision on a hearing will be made until all comments have been read.

Almost every environmental law and associated encumbrance of this project under the Blue Ridge Parkway’s right of way have been mentioned in the more than 200 pages we are being asked to comment on. Every one of them has been dismissed. We are told that no land will be disturbed. The steel pipes will be horizontally buried at least 50 feet underground. What’s the big deal?

Well, here are some questions people want answered:

• How will we know that the land, aquifer and minerals won’t be impacted from drilling horizontally 50 feet below the surface?

• What hazardous chemicals are used to lubricate the powerful drills, and how will they be controlled?

• How pure will the water taken from under the new P&W bridge be returned to the French Broad once it’s used?

• Has a hydrogeologist been consulted about this?

• What about light and sound disturbances to endangered species that live in the area? Will these species, such as the bog turtle and a listed mussel, survive all this disruption to their breeding, feeding and survival habits?

This is why it would have been so important to have looked at this proposal early in the process rather than now, nearly at its end.

This is one more example of how our government and other big players in our local, regional and state power structure are keeping vital information from the people. In this proposal, all we are told is that this is being done for the benefit of “customers.” And I would add, the biggest customer, unnamed anywhere in the more than 200 pages, is the Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, Pratt & Whitney.

What are we yet to discover as this 1.2 million-square-foot facility pushes its way into our community? So far, we get about one more surprise disruption every couple of months. For more information, go to https://parkplanning.nps.gov/DominionT2ROWBuncombe.

— Rachael Bliss

Asheville