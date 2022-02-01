Letter: All across for crossword puzzle

I understand that we all did what we had to do during the worst days of COVID and quarantine. The fact that you survived to continue to bring us all the local arts news, as well as fine investigative journalism and all the features we love, is a testament to your resilience, flexibility and fortitude.
However, one thing that was only occasional pre-COVID and constant throughout has reached its obsolescence and so must now go.
Please stop printing the crossword vertically. It makes life just that much more difficult for us bathroom solvers.
— Jeff Catanese
Asheville
Editor’s response: Thank you for your comments about Xpress and the crossword puzzle. We’ve also received feedback from other puzzle solvers who like the vertical orientation, which additionally works better for our Design team in laying out the paper. So at this time, we’re going to stick with a vertical format.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.