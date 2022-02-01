Letter: All across for crossword puzzle

I understand that we all did what we had to do during the worst days of COVID and quarantine. The fact that you survived to continue to bring us all the local arts news, as well as fine investigative journalism and all the features we love, is a testament to your resilience, flexibility and fortitude.

However, one thing that was only occasional pre-COVID and constant throughout has reached its obsolescence and so must now go.

Please stop printing the crossword vertically. It makes life just that much more difficult for us bathroom solvers.

— Jeff Catanese

Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for your comments about Xpress and the crossword puzzle. We’ve also received feedback from other puzzle solvers who like the vertical orientation, which additionally works better for our Design team in laying out the paper. So at this time, we’re going to stick with a vertical format.