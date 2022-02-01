Letter: Biltmore Forest deserves shelter

In regard to Dallas Triniti’s letter [“Shelter Has Created Crisis in East Asheville,” Jan. 19, Xpress], I will readily admit that there are more deserving neighborhoods than Oakley, such as Biltmore Forest and Beaverdam, but it is a fundamental indirect purpose of homeless shelters and housing projects, not only to shelter people directly, but to make the neighborhood more affordable by slowing gentrification and speculation, and yes, even with needles.
So I am also the first to ask: Has your house in Oakley actually depreciated since you bought it? Or are you a speculator?
Perhaps it would have been better for the city to buy and convert the Grove Park Inn than the Oakley Ramada in order to make that neighborhood affordable instead, but was this within their capabilities? Even if they had defunded the police? They certainly could have bought my farm as you suggested but would need a bus.
—Alan Ditmore
Leicester
