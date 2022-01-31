Letter: Leave out coercion and ridicule in medical decisions

Kudos to the Mountain Xpress for its recent article addressing the elephant in the room (adverse reactions) as the rush to get everyone vaccinated and boostered continues full throttle [“Side Effects: Local Handling of COVID Vaccine Troubles Breeds Medical Mistrust,” Jan. 12]. Despite the daily mantra that the vaccines are “safe and effective,” they have proven to be otherwise for many individuals, as the article relates in heartbreaking detail.

Everyone is different. A “one size fits all” approach has never been standard medical practice. People should be free to consult with their physician and weigh risks versus benefits before making any medical decisions without being coerced and ridiculed. Stay safe and be well.

— Gardner Hathaway

Asheville