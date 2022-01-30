Letter: Huge benefits of vaccine outweigh low risks

The week of Jan. 12, hospitals throughout our region were overwhelmed by staff shortages due to COVID, with ERs full of patients and surgeries being canceled. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 1,100 deaths thus far in Western North Carolina due to COVID — and the Mountain Xpress publishes a lead article that local medical providers aren’t paying enough attention to side effects from COVID vaccination [“Side Effects: Local Handling of COVID Vaccine Troubles Breeds Medical Mistrust,” Jan. 12].

What awful timing. Vaccination is the single most effective tool to protect us from this deadly viral plague. It is not totally free of side effects, but the good it does far outweighs the risks. If your readers choose not to get vaccinated because of this article, their risk of having and spreading severe disease is hugely increased.

One of us (Dr. Margaret Word-Sims) is a dementia consultant whose work took her to numerous health facilities over these past two years of the epidemic. She has seen tragedy upon tragedy — patients dying, isolated from their families, staff overwhelmed by sadness and overwork, staff dying.

For her, the vaccine has been a godsend, allowing patients and staff some protection against this catastrophe. Not just for patients, but for all of us, especially those with vulnerable friends or family.

The other (Dr. Winfield Word-Sims) is a kidney specialist whose work involves caring for many people with immune compromise. He has seen several die. He has seen patients with long, drawn-out disability. His work also involves taking part in family conferences in which dialysis and other life support measures are offered to patients whose bodies are shutting down from COVID. Almost all of these conferences are about patients who have not been vaccinated. They are unbelievably sad occasions, all the more so because the tragedy could have been easily avoided.

Yes, some people get side effects from vaccination. Usually, they are minor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphatically states that the vaccines are safe and effective. The VAERS data cited in this article is misleading, as it is unfiltered and a great many things are thrown together that do not belong together — as is pointed out by the CDC.

We who have been up close to this tragedy say without hesitation: Get the vaccine. For yourself, for anyone you care about, for our society. The risks are low, the benefits huge.

— Margaret Word-Sims, M.D.

Winfield Word-Sims, M.D.

Asheville