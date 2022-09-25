Letter: Urge City Council to ban single-use plastic bags

At its upcoming Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council will deliberate whether to take up a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags and Styrofoam. At the last Governance Committee meeting, city staff asked for a two-year delay before voting to reduce plastic pollution.

The Plastic-Free WNC coalition urges City Council to act now. Every year the city waits to pass an ordinance, approximately 63 million single-use plastic bags will end up in local landfills, breaking down into even more microplastic pollution and littering our forests, rivers and streams.

Mountain Xpress readers: Please attend the Sept. 27 meeting and urge Asheville City Council to take immediate action to protect public health and the environment. No more delays; we need to fight plastic pollution today. For more information, visit: [avl.mx/c0w].

— Anna Alsobrook

French Broad Watershed Outreach Coordinator

MountainTrue

Black Mountain