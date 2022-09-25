Letter: Urge City Council to ban single-use plastic bags

At its upcoming Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council will deliberate whether to take up a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags and Styrofoam. At the last Governance Committee meeting, city staff asked for a two-year delay before voting to reduce plastic pollution.
The Plastic-Free WNC coalition urges City Council to act now. Every year the city waits to pass an ordinance, approximately 63 million single-use plastic bags will end up in local landfills, breaking down into even more microplastic pollution and littering our forests, rivers and streams.
Mountain Xpress readers: Please attend the Sept. 27 meeting and urge Asheville City Council to take immediate action to protect public health and the environment. No more delays; we need to fight plastic pollution today. For more information, visit: [avl.mx/c0w].
— Anna Alsobrook
French Broad Watershed Outreach Coordinator
MountainTrue
Black Mountain
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.