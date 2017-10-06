Letter: Vassallo seeks feasible solutions

I’d like to urge my neighbors to consider Adrian [Vassallo] for our City Council. Being an accountant is perhaps not the most glamorous background among those vying to lead our city, but it does have one very important aspect: accountability.
I’ve known Adrian for several years, and I can tell you that his word is his bond. Adrian will give you the straight talk, even at the risk of disappointing you. He does not have a partisan ax to grind; he seeks only feasible solutions.
If you’re feeling that Council is not being responsive to the needs of its citizens, then you should vote for Adrian Vassallo for City Council. Even if you decide to not vote for Adrian, please vote. Our city’s future is at stake.
— Jon King
Asheville
