Letter: Vegan picture doesn’t match experience

I read with curiosity Larry Abbott’s letter to the editor “Has Outrage Addiction Taken Over Animal Rights Issue?” [Dec. 13, Xpress]. It was surprising he compared vegans and vegetarians with the abhorrent behavior of Trump and some of his supporters. Being a vegan, I naturally know many vegans and vegetarians, and these people are peaceful [and] healthy, and love both animals and people. We are not threatening anyone with verbal or physical violence. That type of behavior belongs only to a small minority.

I do think it is helpful when we dialogue and educate people not only on the suffering of animals raised for consumption but also the tremendous health benefits of being vegan. If we are on “the far left,” you will need to also include the American Heart Association, that states “many studies show that vegetarians seem to have a lower risk of obesity, coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes and some forms of cancer” as well as the American Diabetes Association, that states “a vegetarian diet can help prevent and manage diabetes.”

On the contrary, a meatless diet is becoming more mainstream, and awareness around animal rights is improving, thanks to education, compassion and the desire to live a healthy life in harmony with our animal friends. Please join us.

— Miriam Hard

Asheville