Letter: Vote — and make sure your vote counts 

The North Carolina primary election date is March 5; absentee ballots are being mailed to voters and processed by boards of elections; and early voting/same-day registration started Feb. 15.

There are a number of changes that have been instituted, including a voter photo ID requirement. Too much information? It is a lot but maybe not enough.

How is a voter to keep track of all of this? Never fear — the League of Women Voters is here! We are strictly nonpartisan and never endorse or oppose candidates. Our VOTE411 [avl.mx/dd3] tool is the one stop for all you need to know about voting — how to vote, where and when to vote, who is running. You can use it on your smartphone, tablet or desktop; voting information is in English and Spanish. VOTE411 allows you to see what is on your ballot and print a ballot with your choices that you can bring to the polls.

There is also information on the candidates. For Buncombe, Madison and McDowell counties, our league has contacted candidates in competitive races and asked them to provide information about themselves and their views on issues. To date, not all have responded, but we continue to encourage them to do so. Voters deserve to know where they stand.

Make a plan to vote and follow through. Encourage your friends, neighbors, colleagues and family to do the same. Remember — your vote is your voice, and we want to make sure all voices are heard.

— Suzanne Fisher

President, League of Women Voters

Asheville-Buncombe County

Black Mountain