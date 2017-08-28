Letter: Vote Bothwell

If you want to make downtown’s grating, gravel Pit of Despair into a pinnacle of pastoral park pleasure, vote for Cecil Bothwell for Asheville City [Council]. If you want a counselor with the courage of their convictions and more — leading the dangerous charge to convict a corrupt Buncombe County sheriff, standing up to the inquisitional fundamentalists of Western North Carolina by refusing to swear on the Bible — vote Bothwell.

If you want a philosopher-king counselor who has written 10 insightful books, who paints landscape masterpieces with one hand while spinning out lyrical guitar songs with the other and who can poetry slam dunk with the best, vote Bothwell.

If you want a counselor who has helped replace all city streetlights with economical and environmental LEDs, certify the city as a living-wage employer and secure Asheville an affordable-housing subsidy program that stresses energy efficiency, vote Bothwell.

That is — vote Bothwell.

— Bill Branyon

Asheville