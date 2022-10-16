Letter: Vote for bonds to leave legacy of land

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

An important choice is coming in November. From Sandy Mush to Fairview, Black Mountain to Upper Hominy and everywhere in between, we’ve seen tangible, positive results from various Buncombe County-led initiatives intended to maintain and improve life quality essentials for residents and visitors alike.

Clean water, healthy air and unspoiled views should not be taken for granted. Properly managed development can be entirely compatible with population and economic growth, incentivizing progress without despoiling the world around us. While Buncombe County is increasingly viewed as a national leader in land conservation, this is no time to rest on laurels. Tourists will continue to visit, and companies will choose to relocate and expand their businesses here only so long as we are able to maintain the unique attraction of Western North Carolina.

On Nov. 8, Buncombe voters will consider a $30 million bond to support the goal of protecting an additional 6,000 acres by 2030, through various permanent conservation easements, with a target of preserving 20% (including national forests) of land in the county. Buffering against the congestion of homogenized urban sprawl is essential for our rapidly growing community and an economy reliant upon natural beauty.

Bond approval would create additional areas for public enjoyment, to include expansion of recreational trails and greenways across the county, ensuring healthy outdoor opportunities for both current and future generations. Longer term, such spaces could soften the impact of potential natural disasters — storms, floods, wildfires, mudslides and shrinking reservoirs — which in other places have been accelerated by a lack of foresight in land practices.

For the equivalent expenditure of about $20 per family per year, we can leave a land legacy of which our children and grandchildren will be both thankful and proud. For an annual cost of less than one forgotten trip through a nondescript fast-food drive-thru and for the sake of a better tomorrow, please seriously consider becoming a stakeholder in where we live and vote “Yes” in favor of this bond referendum.

— D. Everett
Big Sandy Mush

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.