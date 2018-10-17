Our current government cares more about power and money than people — that means you and I. Money talks and destroys the truth of our American way! To put an end to this government — which is anti-Constitution, anti-American way, and filled with politicians who are guilty of failing to fulfill their oaths of office and who are also traitors to America for supporting our current traitor in the White House — if you have not registered to vote and are of age to do so, I urge you strongly to get out and register. And once you are registered, I [urge] you to vote blue for Democrats to save our country and our freedoms and our lives.
And I am directing this message to those who have been attacked and hurt by this current government, and that means women, the poor, the LGBT community, Muslims, Mexicans and anyone who is not white like they want, and finally the middle class. They care only about the rich and themselves.
— Lloyd Kay
Asheville
One thought on “Letter: Vote to save our country, freedom and lives”
Lloyd Kay, your message sounds like you have your politics wrong. It’s the Democrats and the liberal leftist nuts that are using “the women, the poor, the LGBT community, Muslims, Mexicans and anyone who is not white” to further their efforts to change the United States into a socialist enterprise in which the Democrats are in total power over lives, destinies, and in saying who gets what and how. In contrast, just look at how the national economy is growing, the amazing number of jobs now available, the ever-rising employment figures, how paychecks are larger, and how the gross domestic product is growing beyond estimates. For those registered to vote in November, I strongly suggest that voters elect Republicans in order to have national growth and prosperity continue and not diminish as would be the case if the likes of Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, Sanders, O’Rourke, and others take control. We need to continue efforts to “drain the swamp” in Washington and we must do all possible to keep the likes of Obama, Holder, Lerner, Warren, and Hillary Clinton from having influence over our lives.