Letter: Vote to save our country, freedom and lives

Our current government cares more about power and money than people — that means you and I. Money talks and destroys the truth of our American way! To put an end to this government — which is anti-Constitution, anti-American way, and filled with politicians who are guilty of failing to fulfill their oaths of office and who are also traitors to America for supporting our current traitor in the White House — if you have not registered to vote and are of age to do so, I urge you strongly to get out and register. And once you are registered, I [urge] you to vote blue for Democrats to save our country and our freedoms and our lives.

And I am directing this message to those who have been attacked and hurt by this current government, and that means women, the poor, the LGBT community, Muslims, Mexicans and anyone who is not white like they want, and finally the middle class. They care only about the rich and themselves.

— Lloyd Kay

Asheville