Letter: Warren will listen, bring responsive solutions

Jesse Warren is running in this election for a seat on the Asheville City Board of Education. As someone who has known him personally for close to 10 years, I encourage you to strongly consider him for your vote. (Regrettably, his answers to the questions from Mountain Xpress did not make the print version of the paper; therefore, I encourage you to read his answers in the online version.)

After retiring from the Marines, he came to work at Asheville High School as the head of the ROTC program for 15 years. During this time, he developed relationships with a multitude of students and their parents. He has consistently assisted within the school system in whatever way was needed over the years, including driving school buses when drivers were needed. His vision and ideas encompass every student, including those not college bound who still benefit from support and well-rounded education in preparing for their future.

I’ve yet to be with him anywhere — grocery store, restaurant, walking downtown — that former students and parents don’t approach him to say hello and catch up. His heartfelt caring is apparent and real to them because he listens and responds to people with honesty and caring.

Warren has been attuned to the core of our city schools throughout his educational career as a result of the relationships he formed at Asheville High School and Montford North Star Academy. I believe he will deliver that same level of caring and attention to this role once elected. He will bring attentive listening and responsive solutions to his collaborative work with other board members.

This is our first time electing these board members, and I encourage you to look closely and vote your heart. The future of Asheville lies in the hands of the children we are raising in our community right now, and a strong investment in their education is needed.

— Michele Bryan

Asheville