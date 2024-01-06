Letter: We need a new plan, Asheville

Asheville Police Chief David Zack is retiring.

The real story is that he resigned after giving oversight to the local response to the COVID pandemic, the George Floyd protests with highway blockages and resistance, and the Asheville police force being budgeted down to 60% occupancy. All from February 2020 to now.

The negative effect all of this has had on Asheville and the surrounding area can be mostly heard and felt through the exacting words of Asheville local businesspeople, several of whom are friends or acquaintances. The crime rate is up over the past two years in the city of Asheville. Business owners complain about the general condition of safety for them and for locals and tourists.

The overall tourist numbers are down in Asheville because some news outlets are writing articles on how Asheville used to be the mountain destination east of the Mississippi and now is traversing downhill in overall safety. Tourists are changing their plans.

At times, what sounds good in concept becomes a disaster in reality. This is what we have here.

Reducing the Asheville police force to direct funds elsewhere for social progress has not worked out well for Asheville.

Asheville deteriorates while city and civic leaders cannot come to agreement on a reparations program, the initial primary goal for local social progress.

Our new interim police chief, Michael Lamb, City Manager Debra Campbell and the Council need to listen to a new plan so that Asheville can regain the national reputation it once had as the Eastern mountain destination.

Let’s operate in the reality of real numbers and not simply unproven goals and suppositions.

— Joel Brickner

Fletcher