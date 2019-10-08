Letter: We owe artists an opportunity, not a living

I just read the article today about the plight of our artistic community [“Gimme Shelter: Is Asheville’s Creative Community Getting Priced Out?” Sept. 18, Xpress]. I wish to share a thought.
Let’s say 100 artists are struggling to make a living in downtown Asheville. Assume 50 decide to leave for economic or housing reasons. Also assume the population of Asheville continues to grow, and tourism does also. Instead of 100 artists splitting the growing revenue pie, now there are only 50, so each artist stands to double their sales opportunity. Also with 50 fewer artists renting spaces, it is reasonable to assume that the supply of spaces would exceed the demand, thus benefiting the 50 who remain.
I do not wish to see any artist leave, but in business, the cream has a way of rising to the top, and our most talented and business-savvy artists stand to benefit in a less-saturated market. As the supply of art increases, the average artist might have to reduce prices just to sell anything. That is not a formula for success. Can their industry seek a profitable and sustainable level without community funding? We owe them an opportunity, but not a living.
— Charles Peele
Asheville
“in business, the cream has a way of rising to the top”
So does scum.
I couldn’t have put this better myself. Well said.
This belief that life is a zero-sum game or that hard living conditions cause “the best” to rise to the top is why the quality of life has not only fallen in this town, but across the country. Scarcity mentality is what gave us reality TV and talent-less pop stars, alongside unemployment and rent that is way too high. I would think you would be singing a different tune if *you* lost your job and were worried about making ends meet. But oh I forgot you think you are one of the “deserving” ones who “earned it” and it’s those “other people” that caused own their problems. I hope this mindset sails into the sunset with the aging Baby Boomer generation before it kills the planet. This so-called “personal responsibility” narrative is one of the top problems of this violent broken society.
While I enjoy art and have supported artists (through purchases) over my lifetime, I have always considered it to be a tough way to make a living. I don’t think that is any different now than years past. So to the author’s comments about the best will survive financially, I agree.
That said, I also agree that this is a very difficult (maybe impossible in some ways) economy for many young people who do not have higher paying jobs. Price inflation has increased in many have-to-have areas of our economy while wages have stagnated for years.
Even higher salaries have not increased with inflation it’s just that those salaries started at a higher level so the basics such as housing, car, etc. could be obtained without undue stress…but not much more.
The economy is headed for a major fall in the coming years. We have managed to totally screw it up over the last 30 or 40 years. It no longer works for the majority of citizens that are willing to work and save.
I don’t know when the reset is coming exactly, but the writing has been and continues to be applied to the wall.
