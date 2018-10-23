Letter: We should consider climate refugees

House Bill 819 (SL 2012-201) may have inhibited the city’s new Comprehensive Plan from considering all the possible impacts of climate change but, as individuals, we are not subject to its restraints.

Twice in a hundred weeks now, we have watched caravans of climate refugees heading our way. Both proved to be short-lived and, given our surfeit of hotels and the thousands of short-term rentals offered through Airbnb and the like, refugees who made it this far should have had little trouble finding somewhere to sleep — although they would have had to deal with the same shortages and price-gouging as the rest of us.

However, once the Outer Banks have inevitably washed away, more and more of those refugees will be looking for a place to settle. How will we see them? Will we, like characters in some trashy dystopian fiction, block the interstate exits and demand that they keep moving? If not, will we treat them as human reflections of ourselves stripped of our homes, clothes and possessions? Or, ignoring Christ’s teachings, will we seek to profit from their misfortune — regarding them rather as prey?

— Geoff Kemmish

Asheville