Here are a just few ways the GOP is failing. The GOP wants to (among other regressive schemes):
• Reduce voter numbers by using the voter fraud lie, which is statistically nonexistent. (So elderly who cannot get IDs cannot vote?)
• Reduce women’s rights to decide about their own physical well-being?
• Put the rich U.S. oligarchs above the working and middle class!
• Ignore Trump’s violations of the Constitution; threaten democracy by abdicating Congress.
• Reduce “entitlements” like Social Security – which we paid for. (To help with deficit caused by GOP tax breaks to wealthy.)
• Reduce number of medical care recipients. (If medical care insurance were expanded, medical costs would lessen, jobs increase.)
• Continue kidnapping immigrant children! (Causing huge reunifications costs and suffering.)
• Reduce environmentally friendly energy alternatives. (Getting kickbacks from oil and coal companies?).

And other plans to hurt democracy, environment, decency, rule-of-law and us.

Just look at Mark Meadows aiding Trump! Does he bother to campaign here or debate Phillip Price? No. He is already paid off by big donors. Meadows endangers our national security by releasing documents — to benefit Trump — when they may damage our security [see avl.mx/5dc]. No matter — he’s not working for us.

Vote for Phillip G. Price, U.S. House (N.C. District 11)!

— Peri David
Hendersonville

One thought on "Letter: Let us count the ways the GOP fails

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    ROFLMAO! Wow ‘Peri’ , you’ve REALLY drunk the tainted kool aid … Try to get your fact straight first … ( you forgot to mention the BIG lie about ‘pre existing conditions’ that the republicans are going to outlaw, the total LIE espoused by the ‘crackkks) lol>>>>

