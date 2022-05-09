Letter: We support progressive Branyon

This letter is in response to a letter to the editor written by Keith Thomson, which implied several untruths to which we feel compelled to respond [“Whitesides Offers Progressive, Dedicated Leadership,” April 13, Xpress]. In our far-from-perfect democracy, primary elections are one of the most democratic methods for achieving representation. Anyone can run in a primary, put their issues before the public and either win or lose. It is to democracy’s benefit if more than one candidate runs for the same office in a primary. However, all the county commission seats in the Democratic primary have only one candidate (the incumbent), except for District 1. There are two candidates running in the primary in that district — the incumbent and Bill Branyon.
Keith Thomson implies that Bill Branyon and those who support his candidacy must be racist because he’s running against African American candidate Al Whitesides. But Bill would be running on progressive issues no matter which district he lived in. He just happens to live in District 1. Many who support him have been involved in work for racial and social justice for years.
Keith also implies that Bill is not a real progressive or he wouldn’t be running at all. It is exactly because Bill is running as a progressive that we support him. Bill’s candidacy is about infusing new vitality into our stagnated democracy and bringing issues of vital concern to public attention. Our county commissioners did not act progressively when they unanimously approved $27 million in tax subsidies to Pratt & Whitney to build a climate-busting, fossil-fuel-intensive airplane parts factory here. They ignored public comment when they “rubber-stamped” a deal, done so secretly that it had a code name, “Project Ranger.” Bill believes that this deal needs to be investigated.
Bill will also advocate for at least a $15 minimum wage, rent controls or stabilizations, and property-tax freezes on lower- and middle-income households. He supports examining the root causes of violence and homelessness in our community and addressing development processes that seem to only benefit out-of-town developers and hoteliers catering to tourists. If those positions aren’t progressive, we don’t know what are.
Check out branyonforcommissioner.org.
— Anne Craig, Tom Craig, Clare Hanrahan, Cheryl Orengo, Laura Patlove and Lorrie Striefel
Asheville
— Diane Finn
Candler
Editor’s note: Anne Craig, Finn and Striefel report volunteering for Branyon’s campaign.
2 thoughts on “Letter: We support progressive Branyon”
My good friends should not put words in my mouth.
I didn’t imply Bill is a racist. I did say he is mistaken for running against a proven, true blue progressive leader, Al Whitesides.
Bill should certainly advocate for the changes they ask for, but not mislead voters who don’t know that he would be prohibited by state laws from making the changes he promises from being implemented by our local governments.
I am sorry that we will be disappointed, but disillusionment requires holding an illusion to start.
These good friends, from forty plus years, know from hard won experience in the trenches, that we can’t always get what we want, but if we try, sometimes, we might get what we need.
We need Al Whitesides and a Democratic lead Board of County Commissioners. That’s the truth.
Here’s another gem of logic. Despite running on platforms that advocated for job growth and economic development, and winning elections with solid majorities of both R’s and D’s numbering in the thousands here in Buncombe County, this letter writer would have our commissioners buckle to 15 dissenting opinions? They literally think the the world revolves around them.
Al is a fine human being and a sharp intellect with an unparalleled lifetime of service to others.