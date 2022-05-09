Letter: We support progressive Branyon

This letter is in response to a letter to the editor written by Keith Thomson, which implied several untruths to which we feel compelled to respond [“Whitesides Offers Progressive, Dedicated Leadership,” April 13, Xpress]. In our far-from-perfect democracy, primary elections are one of the most democratic methods for achieving representation. Anyone can run in a primary, put their issues before the public and either win or lose. It is to democracy’s benefit if more than one candidate runs for the same office in a primary. However, all the county commission seats in the Democratic primary have only one candidate (the incumbent), except for District 1. There are two candidates running in the primary in that district — the incumbent and Bill Branyon.

Keith Thomson implies that Bill Branyon and those who support his candidacy must be racist because he’s running against African American candidate Al Whitesides. But Bill would be running on progressive issues no matter which district he lived in. He just happens to live in District 1. Many who support him have been involved in work for racial and social justice for years.

Keith also implies that Bill is not a real progressive or he wouldn’t be running at all. It is exactly because Bill is running as a progressive that we support him. Bill’s candidacy is about infusing new vitality into our stagnated democracy and bringing issues of vital concern to public attention. Our county commissioners did not act progressively when they unanimously approved $27 million in tax subsidies to Pratt & Whitney to build a climate-busting, fossil-fuel-intensive airplane parts factory here. They ignored public comment when they “rubber-stamped” a deal, done so secretly that it had a code name, “Project Ranger.” Bill believes that this deal needs to be investigated.

Bill will also advocate for at least a $15 minimum wage, rent controls or stabilizations, and property-tax freezes on lower- and middle-income households. He supports examining the root causes of violence and homelessness in our community and addressing development processes that seem to only benefit out-of-town developers and hoteliers catering to tourists. If those positions aren’t progressive, we don’t know what are.

Check out branyonforcommissioner.org.

— Anne Craig, Tom Craig, Clare Hanrahan, Cheryl Orengo, Laura Patlove and Lorrie Striefel

Asheville

— Diane Finn

Candler

Editor’s note: Anne Craig, Finn and Striefel report volunteering for Branyon’s campaign.