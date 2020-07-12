Letter: Wear a mask for the kids

This letter goes out to the people who choose not to wear masks.

I have never had the flu in my life, but I get the flu immunization every year. Why? Because I never want to be the A-Hole who brings it home to my kids. I don’t like wearing a mask but wear one every time I go out in public. Why? Because I don’t want to be the A-Hole who takes the virus home to my kids.

But wearing my mask will not be enough to get my students or my own children back in the classroom where they belong. You can deny science, but don’t deny that leaving your mask at home has wreaked havoc on your community. Gyms can’t reopen. Bars continue to keep their doors shuttered. Schools will not open in August. It pains me to no end knowing that so many people care so little about the greater good.

Virtual learning falls unbelievably short for the majority of our students, and teaching from home fails to fulfill my love for teaching. My children and students need direct instruction and all of the supports put in place for them at their school. All of our schools’ resources were made available for the last three months of the school year, but think of how many students were not equipped to access them. Communities at large have failed their most precious resource: its children.

Our schools will not reopen in August. Blaming Gov. Cooper, Dr. Fauci or anybody other than yourself is a cop-out. Please get it together in time to get the kids back to school by spring 2021. Teaching from home hurts me to the core, both personally and professionally. My pain is nothing compared to the pain of the families and children left suffering without their school community.

It shouldn’t take a local or state mandate to get some of you to make the right decision. Think less of your personal feelings about the science and so-called oppression of your right to not wear a freaking mask. I hope you start seeing the bigger picture in all of this and become a better member of your community and society. If for nothing else, do it for the kids.

— Jeff Bloomer

Mills River