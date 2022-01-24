Letter: Weigh the costs of all-day masking for kids

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

In Asheville City Schools and many others across the U.S., the current policy is that “face coverings will be required indoors by all individuals.”

This is detrimental and does nothing to combat COVID spread — it is the opposite of “following the science.”

Even the biggest COVID hawks (e.g., frequent CNN guest Dr. Leana Wen) have now admitted that “cloth masks are little more than facial decorations.” On these masks, gaps are 5,000 times the size of virus particles (on surgical masks, up to 1,000 the size) — indeed, [British engineering lecturer] Colin Axon noted that masks were “just a comfort blanket.” …

With the near-zero benefit of masking in mind, we should “follow the science” and weigh the costs of all-day masking for kids: It’s uncomfortable, inhibits learning and impairs social interaction and growth (consider how many of your favorite memories involve people’s faces — all of them?).

Kids are at very low COVID risk to begin with. An unvaccinated child’s risk with COVID is the same as a vaccinated, healthy 30-year-old. The risks posed by RSV and flu are much greater, and we never made them wear masks for them. What’s more, children over 5 now have the choice of getting the vaccine!

So: Let’s actually “follow the science” and give our kids some relief!

— Max Peck
Columbus

Editor’s note: Wen’s full Dec. 20 tweet regarding faces masks reads: “1) First, wear a high-quality mask. Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations and should not be considered an acceptable form of face covering. The U.S. should require (& distribute) medical-grade surgical masks to be worn in crowded indoor spaces.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.