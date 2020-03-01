Letter: Wells has deep roots and a broad vision

If you want a county commissioner who has deep roots (she’s the ninth generation in Buncombe County) and has a broad vision to encompass the needs of all its citizens, this person is Terri Wells.
Terri is well educated while remaining down-to-earth. You can sense the earth in her soul. She understands the need to conserve our beautiful environmental resources for future generations. She understands the need for quality education to build a viable society. She understands building and using our resources for sustainable economic growth.
Terri has a great commitment to this community and will serve us well as our commissioner. Vote Terri Wells for District 1 county commissioner. Deep roots. Broad vision.
— Wilma Morris
Asheville
